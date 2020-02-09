Billie Eugene Oliver, 92, of Vandalia, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Friday, Feb., 7, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will be in Pinhook Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with military rites will be accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Oliver was born on Jan. 11, 1928, in Vandalia, the son of Raymond C. and Fannie O. (Hunter) Oliver. He married Mary Evelyn Carter on June 30, 1946; she preceded him in death on July 4, 2008.
Billie was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran. He was the owner and operator of Oliver Sales and Service, and also the Okaw Valley Opry, which he ran with his wife for nearly 35 years. Bill was a member of Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia and a lifetime member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 and Vandalia VFW Post 3862.
He is survived by his daughters, Billye and husband David Dyer, Bobbye and husband Michael Eulbert, and Connie and husband Grayland Bolyard, all of Vandalia; grandchildren, Shelley Edwards, Kelley Banal, Mary Hasper, Billie Worker, Judson Clark and Will Bolyard; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Bobbie Olliver; sisters, Lois Oliver, Winona Childress, Mildred Sussen and Donna Moeller; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 9 to Feb. 19, 2020