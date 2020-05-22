Billy D. "Moose" Michel, 84, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside service and internment will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Memorials: . Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Michel was born on June 18, 1935, in Vandalia, the son of Norman W. & Mabel Emma Marie (Rubin) Michel. He married Martha E. Brown on Dec. 21, 1957, in Vandalia.
He was co-owner/operator Michel's Feed Store for 40 years; a U.S. Army veteran, 1954-56; member of Crawford-Hale Post #95 American Legion in Vandalia; Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia; chairman of Fayette County Blood Bank and a 13-gallon donor; VCHS Hall of Fame; and was a scorekeeper for basketball and chain gang member for football, both for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Tim Michel and Jamie of Vandalia; daughter, Peggy Salmon and Myron, Mattoon; brother, Dan Michel and Linda of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Elaine Michel; and grandchildren, Amy, Ryan and Lisa, Kara and Marc, Olivia and Jacob, and Elias and Haley and Adeline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Bob Michel.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 22 to June 3, 2020