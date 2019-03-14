Billy J. Workman (1948 - 2019)
Billy L. Workman, 70, of Vandalia, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Workman was born on July 10, 1948, in Vandalia, the son of Betty Pauline Workman. He married Annalead "Angie" Thacker on Feb. 12, 1995, in Mulberry Grove.
Survivors include his wife; and daughters, Melissa Workman and Kimberly Workman of Vandalia, Jessica Bunyard of Brownstown, and Tina Tinker and Jody Tinker of Vandalia.
