Bobby Dean Lallish
1962 - 2020
Bobby Dean Lallish, 77, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento. Memorials: Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Road, Suite 240, St. Louis, Mo. 63119. Young Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfh.net.
Bobby was born on April 24, 1943, in Vandalia, the son of Albert "Sam" and Iva (Chrisman) Lallish. He married Janice Harlan on March 24, 1962, in Greenville; she died on Aug. 1, 1983. He married Ramona Booth on June 26, 1984; she preceded him in death on July 16, 2018.
He grew up in Vandalia and graduated from Vandalia Community High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force on June 12, 1961, and retired on June 30, 1981 as a technical sergeant after 20 years of service. After the military, he worked at Carlisle Syntec Systems in Greenville. He was member of Vandalia American Legion Post 321 and Greenville Church of Christ.
He is survived by his, children Ricky (Niki) Lallish of Highland, William (Connie) Lallish of Anchorage, Alaska, and Robert (Nanette) Lallish of Fairview Heights; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Danny (Margaret) Lallish of Ramsey; and brother-in-law John Smith of Florida.
He was preceded in death by both of his wives; parents; a brother, Ernest Chrisman; and a sister Jackie Smith.

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 16, 2020.
