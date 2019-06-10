Bobby Lee "Bob" Diveley, 65, of Brownstown, passed away at 6:33 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with Ron Hunter officiating. Interment will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Diveley was born on May 31, 1954, in Vandalia, the son of Darrell and Billie Jean (Morgan) Diveley. He married Susan Elaine Bird on Sept. 12, 1977, and together they shared 41 years of marriage and raised two children.
Bob was employed by Norfolk Southern Railway as a machine operator. He enjoyed mowing grass, fishing and spending time with his three grandchildren. Bob was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of Brownstown VFW Post 9770 and Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447.
He is survived by his wife; son, Travis Diveley of Brownstown; daughter, Lauren and husband Chris Vecchione of Tanfield, Ohio; brothers, Tom Diveley and wife Carla of Vandalia, and Joe Diveley and wife Alice of Lakeland Fla.; and grandchildren, Kaiden Diveley, Elaina Vecchione and Luke Vecchione.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 10 to June 19, 2019