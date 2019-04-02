Bonnie Crawford-Sharp, 82, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Crawford-Sharp.
Per Bonnie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be held. Private family burial will be at a later date in Pratt Cemetery in Patoka. Memorials: Pratt Cemetery in Patoka. Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Sharp was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Mattoon, the daughter of William "Bill" and Goldie Mae (Roberts) Crawford. She married Darrell Sharp on June 30, 1954; he preceded her in death on April 29, 2016.
Bonnie was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church. Bonnie's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. In her younger years, Bonnie enjoyed horseback riding, gardening and fishing.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Smith and husband Melvin of Vandalia, and Darla Robinson and husband Tom of Mulberry Grove; one son, Darin Sharp and wife Stacy of Salem; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Hillcrest Funeral Home - Centralia
235 N Sycamore Street
Centralia, IL 62801
(618) 532-3523
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 10, 2019