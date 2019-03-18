Bonnie L. Steffen, 87, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Kell, died on March 12, 2019, in Hudson, Fla.
Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Inverness, with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. Memorials: Free to Follow, First Baptist Church of Inverness, 550 Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Fla. 34452. Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Steffen was born on July 22, 1931, in Kell, the daughter of Amos and Pearl (Byars) Wells. Survivors include her daughters, Sue Ellen (Eddie) Dean of Patoka, Teresa Dawn (Ben) Downey of Gibson City, and Sharon Lynn (Sam) Aldridge of Inverness.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019