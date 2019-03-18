Obituary



Bonnie L. Steffen, 87, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Kell, died on March 12, 2019, in Hudson, Fla.Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Inverness, with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. Memorials: Free to Follow, First Baptist Church of Inverness, 550 Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness, Fla. 34452. Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Mrs. Steffen was born on July 22, 1931, in Kell, the daughter of Amos and Pearl (Byars) Wells. Survivors include her daughters, Sue Ellen (Eddie) Dean of Patoka, Teresa Dawn (Ben) Downey of Gibson City, and Sharon Lynn (Sam) Aldridge of Inverness. Funeral Home Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory

501 W Main St

Inverness , FL 34450

(352) 726-2271 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019

