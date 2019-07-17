Bradley David Thompson, 56, of Vandalia, died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in rural Vandalia.
Cremation rites will be accorded; service information is incomplete at this time. Memorials: To Hohlt and File Funeral Home, to help with final expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Thompson was born on Dec. 2, 1962, in Pana, the son of Kenneth D. and Patricia A. (Tipsword) Thompson. He married Sara Louise Hill in 1988; she preceded him in death on Sept. 6, 2002.
Survivors include his sons, David Thompson and wife Megan of Vandalia, Kenneth Thompson of Vandalia, and Aaron Thompson and wife Tiffani of Florida.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 17 to July 24, 2019