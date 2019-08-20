Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Brent Lee Elam, 61, of Mulberry Grove, died at 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the emergency room at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, with the Rev. Bob Carter officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, with military rites accorded by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Brent was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a teamster and member of Teamsters Local No. 50. He started his career by hauling vehicles, then began working for local construction businesses and farmers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove.

Mr. Elam was born on Oct. 12, 1957, in Vandalia, the son of George Junior and Neva Ilene (Wright) Elam.

He is survived by his mother; daughter, Sharon Kay Elam of Greenville; son, Cory Thomas Elam of Greenville; and brother, Kent Elam of Portland, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his father. Brent Lee Elam, 61, of Mulberry Grove, died at 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the emergency room at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.Cremation rites will be accorded, and services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, with the Rev. Bob Carter officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, with military rites accorded by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Brent was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a teamster and member of Teamsters Local No. 50. He started his career by hauling vehicles, then began working for local construction businesses and farmers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove.Mr. Elam was born on Oct. 12, 1957, in Vandalia, the son of George Junior and Neva Ilene (Wright) Elam.He is survived by his mother; daughter, Sharon Kay Elam of Greenville; son, Cory Thomas Elam of Greenville; and brother, Kent Elam of Portland, Ind.He was preceded in death by his father. Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close