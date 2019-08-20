Brent Lee Elam, 61, of Mulberry Grove, died at 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the emergency room at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, with the Rev. Bob Carter officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in Mulberry Grove, with military rites accorded by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Brent was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a teamster and member of Teamsters Local No. 50. He started his career by hauling vehicles, then began working for local construction businesses and farmers. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove.
Mr. Elam was born on Oct. 12, 1957, in Vandalia, the son of George Junior and Neva Ilene (Wright) Elam.
He is survived by his mother; daughter, Sharon Kay Elam of Greenville; son, Cory Thomas Elam of Greenville; and brother, Kent Elam of Portland, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2019