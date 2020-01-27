Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian David Kelly. View Sign Service Information Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home 201 N. Elm Street Champaign , IL 61820 (217)-239-1212 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church Champaign , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brian David Kelly, 45, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020, at home in Champaign.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign. A luncheon celebration will immediately follow the service at Holy Cross Parish Center. Flowers can be sent directly to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials: Carle Inpatient Rehab Center, 611 W. Park St, Urbana, Ill. 61801. Online condolences can be expressed at

Brian Kelly was born on Sept. 19, 1974, in Vandalia, the son of Robert Michael "Mike" and Paulette (Bandelow) Kelly. He married Megan Louise Coblentz on Feb. 5, 2009.

He was a graduate of Vandalia Community High School and Southern Illinois University, where he majored in political science.

Brian was a dedicated public servant, working for the Illinois State Legislature, two congressmen and finally as Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk for Champaign County. He was a passionate problem-solver and loved finding ways to help people with their most challenging issues. It was not uncommon to find Brian driving a person in need to a job interview or calling every agency contact he knew to help a family through a difficult immigration process. Colleagues will remember Brian as a true partner and a steadfast supporter.

Brian loved to travel with his wife, Megan, particularly to the San Francisco Bay area and to Pawley's Island in South Carolina. While he enjoyed beautiful weather and golfing, he was also an avid reader of American history and loved to spend travel time learning more about the places he would visit. Friends and family enjoyed his legendary humor and wit, even in the face of illness and grief.

Brian is survived by his wife; his parents; brother, Joseph Kelly of Vandalia; sister, Jennifer Barton (husband, Randy) of Vandalia; nephews, Jakob and Nicholas "Nick"; his beloved dog, Harper; and other cherished family members and friends.



Brian David Kelly, 45, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020, at home in Champaign.A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign. A luncheon celebration will immediately follow the service at Holy Cross Parish Center. Flowers can be sent directly to Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials: Carle Inpatient Rehab Center, 611 W. Park St, Urbana, Ill. 61801. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HeathandVaughn.com. Brian Kelly was born on Sept. 19, 1974, in Vandalia, the son of Robert Michael "Mike" and Paulette (Bandelow) Kelly. He married Megan Louise Coblentz on Feb. 5, 2009.He was a graduate of Vandalia Community High School and Southern Illinois University, where he majored in political science.Brian was a dedicated public servant, working for the Illinois State Legislature, two congressmen and finally as Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk for Champaign County. He was a passionate problem-solver and loved finding ways to help people with their most challenging issues. It was not uncommon to find Brian driving a person in need to a job interview or calling every agency contact he knew to help a family through a difficult immigration process. Colleagues will remember Brian as a true partner and a steadfast supporter.Brian loved to travel with his wife, Megan, particularly to the San Francisco Bay area and to Pawley's Island in South Carolina. While he enjoyed beautiful weather and golfing, he was also an avid reader of American history and loved to spend travel time learning more about the places he would visit. Friends and family enjoyed his legendary humor and wit, even in the face of illness and grief.Brian is survived by his wife; his parents; brother, Joseph Kelly of Vandalia; sister, Jennifer Barton (husband, Randy) of Vandalia; nephews, Jakob and Nicholas "Nick"; his beloved dog, Harper; and other cherished family members and friends. Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close