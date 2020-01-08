Brian "Caleb" Lewis, 32, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the church. Memorials: Educational fund for baby Huntlee, Vandalia Volunteer Fire Department or Correctional Peace Officers Foundation. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Lewis was born on Dec. 4, 1987, in Baton Rouge, La., the son of Brian Clifford Lewis and Shirley Jean (Deshotel) Lewis. He married Melissa D. Evans on Aug. 17, 2019, in Vandalia.
He was a correctional officer at Vandalia Correctional Center, and a member of Crown Point Church, Vandalia Volunteer Fire Department and Fayette County EMA Dive Team.
He is survived by his father, Brian C. and Carol S. Lewis of Vandalia; mother, Shirley Jean Lewis of Covington, La.; wife; daughter, Huntlee Gloria Lewis (on the way); brothers, Tom DePaolo and Julie of Vandalia, and Gregory Dylan Sessions of Ingram, Texas; sisters, Stacie Lynn Pelegrinis and Andy of Plaquemine, La., Cedeste Rebecca Lewis of Prairieville, La., and Jade Sessions and Shawn Hayes, and Jasmine Sessions and Nicholas Holstein, both of San Diego, Calif.; paternal grandmother, Carol Rebecca Ladner of Bay St. Louis, Miss.; and mother-in-law, Janice Evans of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Chester Ladner; maternal grandparents, Elric and Juliette Deshotel; and cousin, Jaci Lynne Deshotel.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020