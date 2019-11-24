Brian N. Cox, 44, of Sawyerville, died at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Staunton.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with the Rev. Nancy Ribes Hubert officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials: or Adopt a Pet. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Mr. Cox was born on Nov. 23, 1974, in Litchfield, the son of Glen R. "Buzzy" and Barbara A. (Olds) Cox. He married Khara L. Sies on Dec. 23, 1994.
Survivors include his parents; wife; and daughter, Brilynn Hayden Cox.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019