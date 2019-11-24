Brian N. Cox (1974 - 2019)
Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME - Benld
308 N Main Street
Benld, IL
62009
(844)-486-3725
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brian N. Cox, 44, of Sawyerville, died at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Staunton.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld, with the Rev. Nancy Ribes Hubert officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials: or Adopt a Pet. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Mr. Cox was born on Nov. 23, 1974, in Litchfield, the son of Glen R. "Buzzy" and Barbara A. (Olds) Cox. He married Khara L. Sies on Dec. 23, 1994.
Survivors include his parents; wife; and daughter, Brilynn Hayden Cox.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.