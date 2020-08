Or Copy this URL to Share

Briella Fay-Hope McLemore of Brownstown died at 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2020, in her father's arms at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur.

Briella was born on Aug. 13, 2020, the daughter of Christopher and Ashley McLemore.



