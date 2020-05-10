Britton Austin Merrill, 29, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, May 06, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
In accordance with Britton's wishes, cremation rites will take place. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Memorials: The family, for his children. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Britton Austin Merrill was born on April 05, 1991, in Breese, the son of Michael Merrill and Tracy (Dilley) Evans.
Britton was a carpenter and an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeler riding and mudding, especially with his children.
He is survived by his father, Michael Merrill of Brownstown; mother, Tracy Evans of Vandalia; children, Aubree, Bailee, Makyla, Gabriella and Britton Jr.; brothers, Gauge Jarrett, Justin Evans and Chase Evans; sisters, Lacey Merrill, Katlyn Evans and Dawsyn Evans; paternal grandfather, Buck Merrill of St. James; maternal grandfather, Mark Dilley of St. Elmo; and maternal grandmother, Shelley Berry of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Deborah Ann "Dixie" Merrill.
