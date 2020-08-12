1/
Burl D. Prater
1945 - 2020
Burl D. Prater, 75, of Vandalia, died on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in an auto accident in Vandalia.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials: CenterPointe Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Prater was born on March 3, 1945, in Vandalia, the son of Grover and Bertha Mae (Hastings) Prater.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa D. Prater of Moulton, Ala., and Deana J. Prater of Elkmont, Ala.; and son, Jeffrey D. Prater of Decatur, Ala.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
