Carla Mae Calhoun, 68, of Vandalia, passed away at 11:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her "she shed."
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be at a later date in Haley Chapel Cemetery in Bluff City. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Calhoun was born on Aug. 23, 1951, in Pana, the daughter of Royal and Nora Fern (Grubaugh) Weber. She married Gerald D. Calhoun on Oct. 28, 2000; he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2017.
Carla was previously employed by Harmon's IGA, where she worked in the deli. She was also a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, collecting chicken figurines and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Jeff Eckard and wife Jessica; daughters, Shannon Ponzel and husband Mark, and Georganne Dufaux and husband John; stepson, Dustin Calhoun and wife Amy; and stepdaughter, Heather Jackson and husband Dustin, all of Vandalia; sister, Petey Durbin of Nokomis; 14 grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Marsha Patton.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019