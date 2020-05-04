Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos E. Hammond. View Sign Service Information Zieren Funeral Home 1111 Clinton Street Carlyle , IL 62231 (618)-594-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos E. Hammond, 84 of St. Peter, passed away at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, with the Rev. David Hoehler, officiating. Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church or Bond County Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at

Mr. Hammond was born at home in Keyesport on June 11, 1935, a son of the late Charles and Georgia (Nordike) Hammond. He married Raylene Ersery on May 8, 1954, in Carlyle; she preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2014.

Carlos worked at Highland Box Board and Keyesport Water Plant. He also worked as a ranger at Eldon Hazlet State Park and was a site supervisor at the Pittsburg Wildlife Area. Mr. Hammond was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He loved trail riding and taking care of horses, and he was a member of the Racking Horse Society. Carlos also enjoyed beekeeping and hunting.

Mr. Hammond is survived by his children, Carla Sue Elam (Greg) of Keyesport, Raymond Hamond of Keyesport, Carlos Hammond Jr. (Penny Richards) of Keyesport, Gloria Hammond of Plano, Texas, and James Hammond (Candi) of Palmyra; grandchildren, Nathan Elam (Tina), Casey Meskil (Kory), Chris Hammond, Willis Knutt, Brianne Swick and Tilden Hammond; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Reece and Cale Elam, Parker Meskil, Chase and Ryker Hammond, Taylor, Camryn and Kayli Boettcher, and Ben and Krissy Swick; and brothers, Robert Hammond (Diane) of Highland, and Shelby Hammond (Shirley) of O'Fallon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons, Michael Hammond and Jeffrey Hammond; and a granddaughter, Tasha Boettcher.

