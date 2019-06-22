Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Eugene Moulton. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



A visitation and funeral service were held on Friday at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. A second visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Fairlawn/South Hill Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Memorials: Haley Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Moulton was born on June 17, 1939, the son of Carl Moulton and Alberta (Wehrle) Scott.

He was a retired pipefitter and truck driver, and member of Pipefitters Local 597 in Illinois and Haley Chapel United Methodist Church in Bluff City. Mr. Moulton served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife; Lucretia Ardella Moulton of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; daughters, Shawn Beier of Dwight, Johnette (Eugene) Kramer of Kankakee, and Judy Haygood and Patty (Edwin) McNabb, both of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.; son, Jerry (Julie) Swinson of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters, Jackie (John) Cooper, Linda Lawler, Sue Mey, Becky Hartman and Tonya (Matt) Langston; brothers, Jerry (Quita) Moulton, and Joe (Cindy) Moulton; 23 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Terra Swinson, Gena Roberts, Kitty Matchette and Sandy Cothran; son, Tommy Swinson; sisters, Vicky Lynn Moulton and Jill Kluck; and brothers, Freddy Joe Moulton, Jerry Scott and Greg Moulton.

