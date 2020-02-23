Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lee (Ault) Yarbrough Murray. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lee Yarbrough Murray, 74, of Vandalia, passed away at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home among her family and friends.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment was in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Lincolnland Hospice or Northside Christian Church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1945, in Wilmington, Del., the daughter of Dewey Lee and Iva Irene (Evans) Ault. She married Darold Yarbrough on Sept. 24, 1969; he preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 1998. She married Ronald Joseph Murray on Feb. 14, 1999, and together they celebrated 21 years of marriage.

Mrs. Murray, a member of Northside Christian Church, is known for her strong faith in God and her giving nature. She was a lifetime member of Women of Moose, Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447 and Vandalia VFW Post 3862 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Kathryn and husband Ron Woolsey, Sherri and husband Rick Wells, and Melinda "Sue" and husband Chad Dunaway, all of Vandalia; stepdaughter, Lindsey Pruett of Brownstown; grandchildren, Shannon and husband Codie Tate, Amber and husband Jake Weischedel, Stephanie and husband Christopher DuPlayee, Amanda and husband Ben Jerden, and Blake Petrea; stepgrandchildren, Ashley and husband Mike McCormick, Brandon Wells, Shelbee Dunaway, Nicole Woolsey, Dalton Lile and Rylin Pruett; great-grandchildren, Courtney Wright, Michelle Wright, Dakira Brown, Gabrielle Weischedel, Greyson Weischedel, Bradley Hicks, Terry Hicks, Carson Hicks, Christian DuPlayee, Faith DuPlayee, Justice DuPlayee, Bennett McCormick, Harrison McCormick and Elaina McCormick; and great-great-granddaughter, Charleigh Womack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Darold; son, Jack Lee Ray Jr. and stepdaughter, Christy Michelle Taylor.

Carol Lee Yarbrough Murray, 74, of Vandalia, passed away at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home among her family and friends.Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment was in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Lincolnland Hospice or Northside Christian Church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1945, in Wilmington, Del., the daughter of Dewey Lee and Iva Irene (Evans) Ault. She married Darold Yarbrough on Sept. 24, 1969; he preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 1998. She married Ronald Joseph Murray on Feb. 14, 1999, and together they celebrated 21 years of marriage.Mrs. Murray, a member of Northside Christian Church, is known for her strong faith in God and her giving nature. She was a lifetime member of Women of Moose, Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447 and Vandalia VFW Post 3862 Ladies Auxiliary.She is survived by her husband; daughters, Kathryn and husband Ron Woolsey, Sherri and husband Rick Wells, and Melinda "Sue" and husband Chad Dunaway, all of Vandalia; stepdaughter, Lindsey Pruett of Brownstown; grandchildren, Shannon and husband Codie Tate, Amber and husband Jake Weischedel, Stephanie and husband Christopher DuPlayee, Amanda and husband Ben Jerden, and Blake Petrea; stepgrandchildren, Ashley and husband Mike McCormick, Brandon Wells, Shelbee Dunaway, Nicole Woolsey, Dalton Lile and Rylin Pruett; great-grandchildren, Courtney Wright, Michelle Wright, Dakira Brown, Gabrielle Weischedel, Greyson Weischedel, Bradley Hicks, Terry Hicks, Carson Hicks, Christian DuPlayee, Faith DuPlayee, Justice DuPlayee, Bennett McCormick, Harrison McCormick and Elaina McCormick; and great-great-granddaughter, Charleigh Womack.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Darold; son, Jack Lee Ray Jr. and stepdaughter, Christy Michelle Taylor. Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close