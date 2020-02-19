Carol Murray, 74, of Vandalia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
More obituary information will become available on the funeral home's website and on www.leaderunion.com.
