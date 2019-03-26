Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol S. (Compton) Koester. View Sign



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Liberty Christian Church in Brownstown, with Jim Dann officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour before services on Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials: Liberty Cemetery Fund or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements.

Carol Sue was born on Tuesday, April 28, 1936, in Fancher, rural Shelby County, the daughter of Leo Wayne and Mary (Morrison) Compton. She married Howard Dale Koester on April 16, 1961, at First Christian Church in Cowden.

She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of more than 57 years of marriage; daughters, Paula (Sorin) Ignat of Richton Park, Karen (Scott) Torbeck of St. Peter, and Amy (Timothy) Hoesli of Taylorville; brother, Richard (Regeana) Compton of Effingham; sisters, Barbara Beck, and Shirley (Trent) Buchanan, both of Cowden; sisters-in-law, Joy Compton of McClean and Phyllis Compton of Charleston; grandchildren, Timothy (Amanda) Torbeck, Travis (Amanda) Torbeck, Erika (fiancé Brian Smith) Ignat, and Cheyenne and Regan Hoesli; and great-grandson, Jase Torbeck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rodney and Gene Compton; sister, Nancy Compton; and brother-in-law, Gary Beck.

