Carolyn Commuso, 80, of Vandalia, passed away at 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will follow in Griffith Cemetery in Brownstown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue or to FAYCO Enterprises Inc. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Carolyn Johnson was born on May 1, 1940, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Ray W. and Margaret M. (Morrow) Johnson. She married Pete Commuso on Feb. 15, 1990; he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015.
She is survived by her stepdaughters, Denise and husband Bill Zumwalt of Columbia, Mo., Laurie Probst and Russell Clark of Vandalia, and Teresa and husband Doyle Powell of Vandalia; stepson, Kent Commuso of McRae, Ark.; grandchildren, Christina Robinson of Baton Rouge, La., Lindsay Probst of Davenport, Iowa, Caleb Probst and wife Kaytlin of Effingham, Andy Canning and wife Lindsay of Centralia, Tabitha Powell and Landyn Hubbard of Beckemeyer, and Joshua Commuso of McRae, Ark.; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah, Jermaine and Kenzington.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Shelda Kaltschnee.