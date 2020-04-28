Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Kay (O'Dell) Maske. View Sign Service Information Pagel Funeral Home 110 W. Third St. St. Peter , IL 62880 (618)-349-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Kay Maske, 73, of St. Peter, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Private graveside services will be held on Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in St. Peter, with the Rev. Ryan Meyer officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund, St. Peter's Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Homes was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Maske was born on June 12, 1946, in Vandalia, the daughter of Grover C. and O'Dell Jr. and Emma Louise (Brown) O'Dell. She graduated from Ramsey High School with the class of 1964.

She was baptized on Sept. 28, 1958, as a member of Bayle Baptist by Pastor F.E. Brown. Carolyn was united in marriage to Clifford Dean Maske on June 16, 1973, in Ramsey, with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. To this union, three children were born.

Carolyn spent many years working at Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Co., IMCO, Addus Home Health Care and Dawn Foods. She enjoyed embroidering and spending time with her family. Carolyn loved teaching Sunday school. She became a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church under Pastor Martin Keller.

She is survived by her son, Michael Maske (wife, Kathy) of Greenville; daughters, Lisa Brumley (husband, Cary) of East Alton, and Karen Maske of St. Peter; grandchildren, Andrew Maske, Meghan Maske, Brooklyn Maske and Carissa Brumley; sisters, Norma Kennett (husband, Steve) of Brownstown, and Elaine McCormick of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Patricia O'Dell of Ramsey; three aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; and brothers, Larry O'Dell and Rickey O'Dell.

