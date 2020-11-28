Carolyn L. Hortenstine, 91, of Ramsey, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home in Ramsey.
Private family graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday at the family farm in rural Ramsey, with Pastor Larry Daniel officiating. Memorials: Ramsey Community School Reading Program. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Hortenstine was born April 20, 1929, in Mattoon, the daughter of Harvey Lee & Opal Regina (Selby) Ballard. She married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Bradley Hortenstine, on Dec. 11, 1949, in Mattoon; he passed away on Aug. 16, 2004. She was a homemaker and farm wife, cooking many meals; was active in PTA, 4-H, Cub Scouts, Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels and bridge clubs; and was a member of Ramsey Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school for may years. Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge, reading and especially reading to the children at school. She graduated from Mattoon High School and worked in accounts payable at Keeneys in Mattoon before marriage.
She is survived by her sons, Marc Hortenstine, and Andy Hortenstine and Joan, both of Ramsey; Jake Hortenstine and Crystal of Herrick, and Matt Hortenstine and Monique of Effingham; daughters, Marcia Sargent and Roger of Ramsey, and Angie Young and Dennis of Vandalia; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Nina Eileen Davisson; and grandchildren, Daniel John and Luke Hortenstine, and Valerie (Hortenstine) Sheldon.