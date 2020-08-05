Carrie Rose (Brown) Kimberlin, 38, of Brownstown, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Per the wishes of the family, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the church. Memorials: Hohlt and File Funeral Home, to help with expenses or to Northside Christian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Carrie Rose Kimberlin was born on May 20, 1982, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Everett Butch Brown and Mary Alice (Donaldson) Brown. She married Chad Alan Kimberlin on Jan. 28, 2012.
Carrie was a server at Denny's. She loved all people, and would do anything and everything for those she could, especially her husband, Chad. She enjoyed socializing, taking care of her houseplants and keeping her home clean. Carrie loved her two children very much.
She is survived by her husband; mother, Mary Brown of Vandalia, grandmother, Rosemary McMillan of Vandalia; brother, Brian Brown of Wentzville, Mo.; nephew, Cannon Brown of Wentzville, Mo.; aunt, Jane Cole of Vandalia; uncle, Wesley Donaldson of Fillmore; great-aunt, Gail Bowman of Hillsboro; three sisters-in-law; and numerous cousins; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.