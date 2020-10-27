Carroll Joe Haynes, 83, of Shobonier, passed away at 12:26 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A graveside service and Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Haynes was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Frogtown, Wilberton Township, Fayette County, the son of Isaac Wilson and Grace J. (Bennyhoff) Haynes. He married Nedra Mae Ekiss in August 1984, and together they shared 36 years of marriage.
Carroll worked in the oil industry, owning and operating his own oil wells.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Clifford Haynes and wife Mary Lou of Pennsylvania, Devin Haynes and wife Connie of Newton, and Michael Haynes and wife Bonnie of Vandalia; daughter, Lori and husband Chris Matthews of Vandalia; brother, Lynn Haynes of Tennessee; sisters, Twyla Denning of Vandalia, and Janice and husband Delmar Moeller of St. Peter; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.