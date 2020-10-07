Cecil L. Prosser, 98, of Altamont, died at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Aperion Care, St. Elmo.
Private family services were held on Wednesday at Union Cemetery, with the Revs. Paige Campbell and Dan Laack and military rites by Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post #7676 of Altamont. Memorials: First United Methodist Church in Altamont or Aperion Care Activity Department in St. Elmo. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Cecil was born on Monday, Feb. 20, 1922 in Clarksburg Township, Mode, the son of Clarence and Inez (Collins) Prosser. He married Lois E. Prosser on Aug. 30, 1943 in Mode; she died on April 25, 2016.
Survivors include his sons, Charles (Maria) Prosser of Effingham, and John (Cyndi) Prosser of Normal; and daughters, Nancy (Earl) Frailey of Beecher City, and Jeanne (John) Petzing of Beecher City.