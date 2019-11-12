Charles David Gelsinger Sr., 90, of Bluff City, passed away at 6:23 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.
In accordance with the wishes of the family, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pinhook Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Gelsinger was born on Aug. 26, 1929, in Vandalia, the son of William E. and Elva Odean (Cripe) Gelsinger.
A U.S. Army veteran, Charles was formerly employed by South Central FS, where he hauled fertilizer until his retirement. He ws a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia and the St. Peter Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Gelsinger Jr. and wife Tammy, Johnny Gelsinger and wife Kim, and Cary Gelsinger and girlfriend Jaynie Oldham, all of Vandalia; brothers, Bill Gelsinger of Decatur, and James Gelsinger and wife Alice of Centralia; sisters, Rosemary Case of Vandalia, Lois and husband Derald Finley of St. Elmo, Ruthann and husband Bud Shipley of Mulberry Grove, and Sherry Cervau of California; grandchildren, Amber Gelsinger, J.D. Gelsinger, Sara Gelsinger, Jordan Gelsinger, Jeffrey Gelsinger, April Neely, Danielle Webb and John Shelton; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Flossie Johnson, Ella Lockart, Esther Willets and Bernidean Rush; and an infant brother.
Published in The Leader-Union on Nov. 12, 2019