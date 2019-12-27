Charles E. Smith, 90, of Pana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Pana Community Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Ronald Brown officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Smith was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Vandalia, the son of Charles Donald and Wilma (Elam) Smith. He married Lorna Burrus on Dec. 3, 1960; she died on Jan. 23, 2012.
Survivors include his sons, Charles E. Smith of Illinois, Kenneth J. Smith of Pharr, Texas, Richard Smith of Pana, and David Smith and Jennifer of Riverdale, Ga.; and daughter, Kimberly Smith and Josh Koons of Pana.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020