Charles F. "Fred" Horn, 76, of Ramsey, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private family servies and interment will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Horn was born on May 24, 1943, in Fillmore, the son of Charles Edward and Ruby Berneice (Work) Horn. He married Judith Otto in 1965 in Witt and later married Georgia L. Cole White in December 2002.
Survivors include his sons, Charles F. "Chuck" Horn of Shumway, Eric Christopher Horn of Donaldson, and Dian F. Horn and Deanna of Herrick.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020