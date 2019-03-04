Charles G. Lett, 78, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Burial with military rites will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Lett was born on Aug. 23, 1940, in East St. Louis, the son of Charles Gibbons and Margaret Ann (Guenger) Lett. He married Beverly Sue Case on Jan. 29, 1966, in Collinsville.
Survivors include his wife, Bev, of Vandalia; sons, Ted Caldwell and Glen of Gillespie, and Charles Lett and Tammy of Vandalia.
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 13, 2019