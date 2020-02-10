Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Henry Davison. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Henry Davison, 89, of Vandalia, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Davison was born on Oct. 25, 1930, in Seminary Township, the son of Earl Finley and Mamie Ellen (Daniels) Davison. He married Francis Pauline Lansford on June 30, 1950; she preceded him in death on March 25, 2006. He married Alice R. Porter on Aug. 20, 2008, and together they shared 11 years of marriage.

Charles had various jobs over the years – he retired from Crain Packing in Vandalia and was also previously employed by the paper mill and sawmill. He was affiliated with the Methodist faith and was a member of Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447. Charlie was quite the musician, playing the flattop, fiddle, mandolin and bass guitar. He was a member of several different bands and would play at various local venues.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Patty Phipps of Springfield, and Paula and husband Danny Beck of Vandalia; stepsons, William Davison and wife Dora, and Russell Davison of Hagarstown; stepdaughters, Lenier Washburn of Vandalia, and Alecia and husband Kerry Comer of Valparaiso, Ind.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline; stepsons, Larry Davison and Leonard Davison; brothers, Lloyd Davison, Oran Davison, Leonard Davison and Claude Davison; and sisters, Ilene Coburn, Lillie Davison and Ruby Davison.

