Charles "Eddie" Niccum III
1984 - 2020
Charles "Eddie" Niccum III, 35, of Beecher City, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Beecher City, with the Rev. Paul Bauer officiating. Burial will take be in Hubbartt Cemetery in rural Beecher City. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Tri-County Fire Protection District. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
Eddie was born on Nov. 28, 1984, in Junction City, Kan., the son of Charles Edward Niccum Jr. and Valerie Jean Carruthers. Eddie married Amy Durbin in October 2008 and from that union they were blessed with two children: Annabelle and Eli.
He was a 2003 graduate of Brownstown High School. Eddie was a volunteer firefighter for Tri-County Fire Protection District in Beecher City and worked at Menards in Effingham.
Surviving are his parents: Ed (Angie) Niccum Jr. of Beecher City and Valerie (Lynn) Carruthers of Vandalia; wife, Amy Niccum of Nason; children, Annabelle and Eli Niccum of Nason; brother, Chris (Danielle) Niccum of Shumway; nephews, Shane and Tyler Niccum of Shumway; stepgrandparents, Bernie and Marian Willenborg of Vandalia; and several stepbrothers, stepsisters, aunts and uncles who all loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ed and Ruth Niccum, and Shirley Evans.



Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
