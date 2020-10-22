1/1
Charles R. Hoy
1944 - 2020
Charles R. Hoy, 76, of Altamont, died at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
A private family visitation will be held at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown followed by a public graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pilcher Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with Doyle Carroll and Jeris Tubb officiating. Memorials: Barnes-Jewish Hospital COVID-19 Unit or Siteman Cancer Center.
COVID-19 protocol including, but not limited to, face covering and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfuneralhome.com.
Charles was born on Sunday, May 21, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Charles Aaron and Virginia (Mahon) Hoy. He married Mary Van Dyke on Aug. 12, 1984, at Brownstown Christian Church. He was an oilfield specialist with Halliburton and had also worked for the City of Branson, Mo. He was a member of the Branson First United Methodist Church, Brownstown Volunteer Fire Department, Branson Fire Department and NRA; was a collector of guns, knives and watches; enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and boating, and was also an airplane enthusiast and a member of the Air Force Observer Corps; and was an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife of more than 36 years, Mary of Altamont; daughters, Charlene Hoy of Altamont and Treasa (Terrell) Henry of Huber Heights, Ohio; special furry friend and companion, Josie; sister-in-law, Carol (Jerry) Wood of Flora; sister, Doris Martin of Hamel; grandchildren, Ashley (Robbie) Kinney of St. Elmo and Brandon (Sharon) Julius of Memphis, Tenn; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Nathan Kinney.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.


Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pilcher Cemetery
Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home
College & North
Brownstown, IL 62418
(618) 427-3344
