Charles Russell Sharp, 92, of Vandalia died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church chapel in Vandalia, with pastor Tom Goodell officiating.

Mr. Sharp was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in Denver, Colo. He was married to Margo Raya Sharp.

Survivors include his daughter, Margaret Sharp Summann; and son, Charlie E. Sharp.



