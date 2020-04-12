Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William Reece. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles William Reece, 81, of Brownstown, passed away at 8:41 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In accordance with Charlie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services and interment will be in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown at a later date. Memorials: Brownstown Golden Years Club, Boys Town Family Home Program (Saving Children, Helping Families) or Fayette County Health Department Home Health and Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Reece was born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Wellington, Colo., the son of Sam Reece and Opal M. (Gruver) Muma. He married Emily F. Taylor on Aug. 8, 1958, in Brownstown, and together they shared more than 50 years of marriage; she preceded him in death on Jan. 2, 2010.

Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran and eventually a Civil Service employee, working for the Department of Defense as security at a U.S. Air Force Reserve Base in Colorado. He was a former member of Brownstown Christian Church and a Boy Scout Master for 20 years.

He is survived by his sons, John Reece (Gena) of Bloomington, and Daniel Reece (Barbara) of Cedar Hill, Mo.; daughter, Renna Kelly (Jeff) of Vandalia; grandchildren, Tommy Reece (Lynzi) of Vandalia, Jessica Fulk (Zachary) of Christoval, Texas, Jeffrey Kelly of Hinesville, Ga., and Benjamin Reece of Cedar Hill, Mo.; and great-grandchildren, Flint and Zoey Reece, Noah, Ruby and Rose Reece, Emily and Ryan Townsend, and Kolter, Kyler and Kade Fulk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a great-grandson, Trevor Reece.



