Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte (Yarbrough) Bone. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Bone, 84, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar, Mo., after health complications.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at

Charlotte was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Ramsey, the daughter of William Yarbrough Jr. and Lois McWhirter

Yarbrough.

After graduating from Vandalia Community High School in 1955, she joined her husband in Germany, where he was stationed while serving in the Army.

After returning from Germany, they went on to have three children, Steve Bone of Bolivar, Mo., Pam Bone of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Connie Tweedy (Kerrick) of Bolivar, Mo.

Charlotte was an outgoing, loving and kind person. She greeted others openly with a warm smile on her face. Being around family brought her joy, and she took pride in making them many special meals and sewing clothes for her children when they were young.

After her children were grown, she spent many weekends socializing at local dances and 20 years serving the public in her role at Hardee's in Greenville, as well as Burger King and Wendy's in Vandalia. Before moving to an assisted-living facility in Bolivar, Mo., in 2012 to be near family, she was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Vandalia.

She is survived by her sisters, Shelby Lawler (Larry), Shirley Davison, Georgia Krause (Roger) and Tanya Jackson (Dallas); her three children; grandchildren, Katlyn Stephens (Jordan) of Bolivar, Mo., Kyla Fish

(Jake) of Newton, Kan., and Kyle Tweedy, serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia, West Africa; and three great-grandsons, Baylor Stephens, Boston Stephens and Fletcher Fish; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Sally Yarbrough; her older brother, Maurice Yarbrough; and brother-in-law, George Davison.



Charlotte Bone, 84, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar, Mo., after health complications.Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Bethel Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Charlotte was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Ramsey, the daughter of William Yarbrough Jr. and Lois McWhirterYarbrough.After graduating from Vandalia Community High School in 1955, she joined her husband in Germany, where he was stationed while serving in the Army.After returning from Germany, they went on to have three children, Steve Bone of Bolivar, Mo., Pam Bone of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Connie Tweedy (Kerrick) of Bolivar, Mo.Charlotte was an outgoing, loving and kind person. She greeted others openly with a warm smile on her face. Being around family brought her joy, and she took pride in making them many special meals and sewing clothes for her children when they were young.After her children were grown, she spent many weekends socializing at local dances and 20 years serving the public in her role at Hardee's in Greenville, as well as Burger King and Wendy's in Vandalia. Before moving to an assisted-living facility in Bolivar, Mo., in 2012 to be near family, she was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Vandalia.She is survived by her sisters, Shelby Lawler (Larry), Shirley Davison, Georgia Krause (Roger) and Tanya Jackson (Dallas); her three children; grandchildren, Katlyn Stephens (Jordan) of Bolivar, Mo., Kyla Fish(Jake) of Newton, Kan., and Kyle Tweedy, serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia, West Africa; and three great-grandsons, Baylor Stephens, Boston Stephens and Fletcher Fish; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Sally Yarbrough; her older brother, Maurice Yarbrough; and brother-in-law, George Davison. Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close