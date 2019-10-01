Christopher L. "Chris" Brummett, 44, of Vandalia, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
Honoring his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private burial and services will be at a later date. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Chris was born on May 4, 1975, in Vandalia, the son of Kenneth E. Bunting Jr. and Talma Mae (Rickman) Brummett.
He is survived by his mother, of Vandalia; and children, Alexander Lee, and Adrian and Abbey Grace Marie Brummett of Southern, Ind.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, 2019