Chuck E. Boggs, 72, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the SBL Fayette County Hospital emergency room in Vandalia.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites and Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: St. Peter's Sportsman Club.
Mr. Boggs was born on Feb. 11, 1948, in Shobonier, the son of Carl and Pauline Grace (Carter) Boggs. He married Donna Mae Richards on June 10, 1972, in Vandalia.
He was a life long mechanic, starting at McBride Motors in Vandalia and then at the Vandalia Community Schools bus garage and then Red Walton's GMC. Chuck even worked part-time for Yellow Freight. He later opened Chuck's Auto Repair, in the old GMC building, and later moved to the current location, the old Eckhardt's shop, in Bluff City, where he has been for the last 20 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Illinois Federation of Outdoors Resources for 20 Years, and shared his love for Gatch Lake as the past president of the St. Peter's Sportsman's Club for 24 years.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Steven Boggs, and Jason Boggs and Jade of Vandalia; brother, Larry Boggs and Joy of Danville; sister-in-law, Thelma Boggs of Taylorsville, Ky.; and grandchildren, Kymber, Reed, Parker and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl Steven Boggs and Gary Boggs.