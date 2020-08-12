Chuck Tinker passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Morton Cemetery in rural Vandalia.
Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements.. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Tinker was born on July 5, 1957, in Oakland, Calif.
He was a Navy "Brat" and along with his family lived in California, Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C. He graduated from high school in San Diego and went on to graduate with a bachelor's degree in geology from Florida Atlantic University and a bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in education from Southern Illinois University.
He enjoyed a long and very successful career in education, teaching math and science at the grade-school level. Very much the outdoorsman, he enjoyed all things that enabled him to continue as a student of nature and its beauty.
He is survived by his son, Charles Maurice; his parents, Charles and Mitch; brothers, Chris and Kemp; and nephews, Connor and Colin.