Clarence R. "Ace" Hoehn, 81, of Fillmore, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Helia Healthcare of Hillsboro in Taylor Springs.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore, with the Rev. Kevin Simburger officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Bost Hill Cemetery in rural Fillmore. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Bost Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Hoehn was born on Oc. 12, 1937, in Montgomery County, the son of Oscar and Margaret "Maggie" (Mindruf) Hoehn. He married Carolyn Darlene Voils on Jan. 13, 1962, in Nokomis; she died on June 11, 2016.
Survivors are his son, Dennis Hoehn and Kelly of Irving; and daughter, Karen Melton and David of Fillmore.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019