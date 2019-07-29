Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Edward "Granny" Grandfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claude Edward "Granny" Grandfield, 94, of Blue Mound, formerly of Vandalia, left us to be with the Lord at 11:33 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, in his daughter's home, surrounded by family that loved him very much.

A service to honor and celebrate Claude's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Claude will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Forbis Cemetery in Brownstown. Memorials: Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Grandfield was born on Oct. 15, 1924, in Vandalia, the son of Joseph A. and Nancy (Watkins) Grandfield. He married Sarah E. "Jackie" Porter on Aug. 25, 1945, in St. Elmo; she preceded him in death on March 10, 2013.

Claude retired from Caterpillar Inc. and had previously worked for Meadow Gold Dairy in Decatur and Champaign. He was a member of the CAT Campers Club, and he enjoyed bingo, camping, fishing, auto racing and traveling in his motorhome.

He is survived by his children, Claude E. "Gene" Grandfield and his wife Mary of Blue Mound, Joseph A. Grandfield and his wife Susie of Urbana, James E. Grandfield and his wife Sue of Moweaqua, and Nancy E. Piper of Blue Mound; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Chloe Diveley, Juanita Fern and Bonnie Penn; brothers, Gus Grandfield and Thomas "Gene" Grandfield; granddaughter, Jennie Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Jeannie Grandfield.



