Cleta Maxine Jones, 95, of Florida, formerly of Farina and Vandalia, died on Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Ft. Pierce, St. Lucie County, Fla.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Kull Funeral Home in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Kent "Pee Wee" Denton officiating. Burial will be in Sidener Cemetery in rural St. Elmo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Jones was born on Aug. 6, 1923, in Farina, the daughter of Lewis and Anna Bell Simmons-Hawkey. She married William Eugene Jones on July 22, 1939, in Effingham; he died on Aug. 20, 1992.
Survivors include her son, Edward (Patricia) Jones of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and daughters, Mary (Robert) Thomas of Swansea, Barbarar (Richard) Taylor of Bloomington; and Martha Vale of Lecanto, Fla.
Kull Funeral Home
323 North Olive Street
Saint Elmo, IL 62458
(618) 829-5757
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 24, 2019