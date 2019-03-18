Clifford Elbert "Jack" Snider, 72, of Bingham, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Liberty Church, RFD Bingham, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery, RFD Bingham. Vistation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Snider was born on Jan. 22, 1947, in Hillsboro, the son of Clifford Clinto and Doris L. (Porter) Snider. He married Julia "Judy" An Cole on July 20, 1953, in Paducah, Ky.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Clifford R. Snider and Lynsey and Emmy of Bingham, Shannon E. Cole and Amanda of Ramsey, and Robert S. Lash Jr. of Bingham; and daughters, Rebecca D. Thorpe of Indiana, and Christina Lash and Jeff of Indiana, and Cinde Carroll of Vandalia.
