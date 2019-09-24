Constance A. "Connie" Bandelow, 86, of Metamora, formerly of Vandalia, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Metamora.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Krista Stokke officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. unil time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Bandelow was born on March 3, 1933, in Denoya, Okla., the daughter of Ralph Harold and Azelea Constance (Padgett) Burkett. She married John "Nelson" Bandelow on Dec. 28, 1950, in Corinth, Miss.; he died on Dec. 5, 2008.
Survivors include her daughters, Stephanie "Steph" Clinch and Marty of Metamora, and Christine "Christi" Mabry of Batavia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019