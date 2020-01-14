Craig Dean Frailey, 28, of Brownstown, passed away at 7:38 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Fayette County Hospital emergency room in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at New Horizons Church in St. Elmo, with the Rev. PeeWee Denton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Frailey was born on Oct. 26, 1991, in Hillsboro, the son of Gerald Dean and Glenda Sue (Thompson) Frailey Jr. He married Chelsey Shianne Lange on April 9, 2016, in St. Elmo, and together they share a son, Camden Diesel Dean Frailey.
Craig was employed by Wehrle Lumber Co. in Vandalia. He loved trucks, four-wheelers, anything outdoors, such as hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his son, Camden.
He is survived by his parents, wife, son and brother, Justin Frailey, all of Brownstown; and several aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Thompson, Patricia Thompson, Gerald Frailey Sr., Delbert Frailey and Jeannie Frailey; and uncles, Logan Frailey and Bradley Thompson.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020