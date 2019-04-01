Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Dwain Schwarm. View Sign

Curtis Dwain Schwarm, 43, of Vandalia, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Schwarm Family Farm in rural Loogootee. Interment will be in the Old Loogootee Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the farm shop. Memorials: Brownstown Sports Boosters or Old Loogootee Cemetery.

Mr. Schwarm was born on Sept. 9, 1975, in Vandalia, the son of Bobby Ken Schwarm and the late Sherry Jo (Williams) Schwarm.

Curtis was a former carpenter and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Brenda Schwarm of Farina; son, Austin Schwarm of Farina; brother, Clint Schwarm and wife Tiffany of Brownstown; sisters, Jamie and husband Ufice Earvin of St. Elmo, and Chelsie and husband Adam Focht of Farina; grandparents, Bob and Faye Schwarm of Farina, Junior and Betty Williams of Brownstown, and Paul and Dee Fisher of Brownstown.

