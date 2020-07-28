1/
Cynthia Mae "Cindi" Schilling
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Mae "Cindi" Schilling, 68, of Brownstown, died at 4:56 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Per Cindi's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Vandalia Shrine Club. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Cindi was born on April 7, 1952, in Vandalia, the daughter of Charles Edward and Ruby (Oldham) Schilling.
Survivors include her partner of eight years, Paula Kous.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved