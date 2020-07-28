Cynthia Mae "Cindi" Schilling, 68, of Brownstown, died at 4:56 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Per Cindi's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Vandalia Shrine Club. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Cindi was born on April 7, 1952, in Vandalia, the daughter of Charles Edward and Ruby (Oldham) Schilling.
Survivors include her partner of eight years, Paula Kous.