Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Charles Aukamp. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Charles Aukamp, 78, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Families That Care at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care. Hohlt and File Funeral home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Aukamp was born on March 24, 1941, in St. Peter, the son of George Herman and Lela Marie (Niehaus) Aukamp. He married Gaelyn Ann Slaughter on June 17, 1958, in Hernando, Miss., and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Dale was a former employee of Crane Packing in Vandalia, then began working for Tri City Grocery as a meat cutter. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia and St. Peter Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, and was even a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church bowling team.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Kevin Aukamp and wife Crystal of Vandalia, and Bryan Aukamp and wife Angie of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Merle Aukamp and wife Joyce of Belleville; grandchildren, Kyle Aukamp and wife Trisha of Grantfork, Jenna and husband Bob Wilkey of Salem, and Devin Aukamp and wife Whitney of Patoka; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Eli, Warren, Dean, Halle, Cameron, Brody, Brynn and Kaylin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Aukamp; and brothers, Gerald Aukamp and Virgil Aukamp.

Dale Charles Aukamp, 78, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Families That Care at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care. Hohlt and File Funeral home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mr. Aukamp was born on March 24, 1941, in St. Peter, the son of George Herman and Lela Marie (Niehaus) Aukamp. He married Gaelyn Ann Slaughter on June 17, 1958, in Hernando, Miss., and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.Dale was a former employee of Crane Packing in Vandalia, then began working for Tri City Grocery as a meat cutter. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia and St. Peter Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, and was even a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church bowling team.He is survived by his wife; sons, Kevin Aukamp and wife Crystal of Vandalia, and Bryan Aukamp and wife Angie of St. Louis, Mo.; brother, Merle Aukamp and wife Joyce of Belleville; grandchildren, Kyle Aukamp and wife Trisha of Grantfork, Jenna and husband Bob Wilkey of Salem, and Devin Aukamp and wife Whitney of Patoka; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Eli, Warren, Dean, Halle, Cameron, Brody, Brynn and Kaylin.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Aukamp; and brothers, Gerald Aukamp and Virgil Aukamp. Published in The Leader-Union from July 14 to July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close